I tried to read the signals: Was he flirting? Or just networking with me?

The check came and we split it. (Ugh. Never a good sign.) We walked down Santa Monica Boulevard together half a block before we discovered we were going the wrong way. I thought we were walking to his car, which was in the other direction and he thought we were walking to my car, which wasn’t there because I Uber’d (was he really going to let me drive in my clearly altered state?) He chuckled as we turned around, guiding my inebriated body with his arm. The contact was brief, but it felt nice and I basked in it. This is a funny story we’ll tell people when they ask us about our first date, I thought.