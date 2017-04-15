Tickets on sale now for Celine Dion's New Year's Eve show in Vegas

Celine Dion, one of the biggest and most enduring headliners in Las Vegas, announced new performance dates at Caesars Palace, which include Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve.
The Canadian singer added 37 new dates in fall and winter for her “Celine” show at The Colosseum. The arena custom built for Dion’s shows holds 4,300 people.
Tickets go on sale at noon PDT today for shows:
--Sept. 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29 and 30
--Oct. 3, 4. 6 and 7
--Nov. 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 25
--Dec. 30 and 31
--Jan. 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19 and 20
A worldwide music icon, Dion has sold nearly 250 million albums during her 30-year career. She celebrated her 1,000th concert at Caesars last October.
