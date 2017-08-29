Fend off digital zombies and giant parrots in Las Vegas' first free-roaming VR games

Las Vegas’ first free-roaming virtual reality site in which teams of players wear VR goggles to play interactive games will open next week.

Virtual Reality Powered by Zero Latency will give teams up to eight players the opportunity to roam through a 2,000-square-foot playing field at the MGM Grand’s adults-only Level Up gaming lounge.

The space will open Sept. 8, the same day that the public can start placing reservations. (When the same tech company launched the game in Australia, the waiting list was six weeks long.)

Zero Latency In the VR game Singularity, teams battle rogue robots. In the VR game Singularity, teams battle rogue robots. (Zero Latency)

Players wearing wireless goggles will be untethered as they make their way through the VR arena and choose from three different games.

The 30-minute adrenaline rush will cost $50. Gamers must be at least 13 years old to play.

In the puzzle-themed adventure called Engineerium, players make their way along a series of floating platforms amid a world full of giant parrots, flying whales and other creatures.

In Singularity, players are taken to a military research station in space, where something’s very, very wrong. Traveling through narrow corridors at the virtual station, teams encounter killer drones and rogue robots.

Zombie Survival will appeal to followers of the undead trend. Armed with various “weapons,” players must survive waves of attacks by zombies waiting around every corner.

Zero Latency For games in which players will face attacks from aliens, zombies and other unfriendly creatures, players on the VR course are armed with simulated weapons custom-made for the experience. For games in which players will face attacks from aliens, zombies and other unfriendly creatures, players on the VR course are armed with simulated weapons custom-made for the experience. (Zero Latency)

Zero Latency experiences are offered in a handful of cities around the world. According to a news release, the Sin City location will be the first in the American West.

Info: Virtual Reality Powered by Zero Latency

