Longtime anchor Greta Van Susteren to leave Fox News
FlyAway Bus service between LAX and Santa Monica ends

After losing more than $1 million in two years, airport officials pulled the plug on LAX FlyAway Bus service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Santa Monica on Monday, a Los Angeles World Airports statement says.

The service was introduced to reduce traffic congestion by giving travelers an alternative way to get to the airport. But, the statement says, ridership turned out to be low, averaging 1.3 riders per trip, and the service lost $1.17 million.

Airport commissioners decided June 2 to cut the service.

The Santa Monica bus service started in July 2014 and picked up/dropped off passengers on Second Street near the Santa Monica Pier. A one-way ticket cost $8.

FlyAway service continues at six other sites: Van Nuys, Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Westwood (at UCLA), Hollywood, the Orange Line’s Woodley Avenue stop and Long Beach.

One-way fares range from $8 to $10.

Info: LAX FlyAway Bus

