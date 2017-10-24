Bicycle Ireland's wild side and the backdrop for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Pedal through remote County Donegal on a new six-night bicycle tour offered by Wilderness Ireland.
Highlights include the sea cliffs at Slieve League, among the highest in the area; beautiful Glenveagh National Park and its castle, and Lough Swilly, famous for wildlife watching.
Cyclists also will visit Malin Head, Ireland’s most northern point and the backdrop for the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi.”
The excursion begins and ends at the train station in Sligo; participants will cycle 20 to 40 miles a day.
Dates: May 12-18, May 26-June 1, June 16-22, Aug. 18-24, Sept. 1-7
Price: About $2,125 per person. Includes six nights accommodations, most meals per the itinerary, ride support, luggage transfers and entrance fees. International airfare not included.
Info: Wilderness Ireland, (844) 235-6240
ALSO
New hotels mean Palm Springs is once again the capital of cool
Must-see locations of Ai Weiwei's expansive 'Good Fences Make Good Neighbors' exhibit in New York
Experience ‘The Hunger Games’ for yourself at this theme park land