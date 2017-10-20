Airfare to Malaysia falls to $390 round-trip from LAX on United

Fares to Asia just keep getting lower. To wit: a $390 round-trip fare on United, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for winter/spring travel.

The catch: You must buy your ticket by Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The fare is subject to availability. It is for travel Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 9 to April 30.

There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay longer than three months.

Info: United, (800) 864-8331

Source: Airfarewatchdog

ALSO:

Why you should apply for or renew your U.S. passport before January

Good news, travelers: Your new California driver’s license may be gold in the coming years for airport security

Between the rocks and the river on a weekend escape to Marble Canyon, Ariz.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel