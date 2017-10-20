Airfare to Malaysia falls to $390 round-trip from LAX on United

Fares to Asia just keep getting lower. To wit: a $390 round-trip fare on United, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for winter/spring travel.
The catch: You must buy your ticket by Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The fare is subject to availability. It is for travel Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 9 to April 30.
There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay longer than three months.
Info: United, (800) 864-8331
Source: Airfarewatchdog
