Airfare to Malaysia falls to $390 round-trip from LAX on United

Fares to Asia just keep getting lower. To wit: a $390 round-trip fare on United, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for winter/spring travel.

The catch: You must buy your ticket by Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The fare is subject to availability. It is for travel Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 9 to April 30.

There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay longer than three months.

Info: United, (800) 864-8331

Source: Airfarewatchdog

