Catch baseball joy in L.A, Anaheim, San Diego, maybe even the Bay Area

Attention, fans of the Dodgers, Padres and Giants. Without naming names, I think we can agree that certain baseball teams stink pretty badly this year. But the game is still beautiful, and some other teams are playing it remarkably well.
Also, it's not even June yet.
With an entire summer of ballgames ahead, here are a bunch of tips on how to catch a ballgame on the road — and what it will cost you -- based on reporting excursions by Chris Erskine and me to Dodger Stadium, Petco Park in San Diego, Angel Stadium in Anaheim and AT&T Park in San Francisco.
By the way, I do know the Oakland A's play in the Oakland Coliseum and I aim to get there one day. But I've also seen how that stadium has been ranked as a spectator experience — Forbes puts it 29th among the 30 major league ballparks. NBC Sports puts it 30th, as does USA Today.
Now, on to California's four most-admired major league ballparks, listed from south to north.
At Petco Park, enjoy a hot dog (or fish taco) and root for an underdog team
Catch a foul ball, and some big names, at Angel Stadium
Sing for the fences (with Randy Newman) at a Dodgers game
See the Giants, glimpse the bay and duck the gulls at San Francisco's AT&T Park
