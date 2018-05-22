Advertisement

Catch baseball joy in L.A, Anaheim, San Diego, maybe even the Bay Area

Christopher Reynolds
By
May 22, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Clockwise from top right: L.A.'s Dodger Stadium (by Luis Sinco); Anaheim's Angel Stadium (by Gina Ferazzi); San Francisco's AT&T Park (by Christopher Reynolds); and San Diego's Petco Park (by Denis Poroy/AFP-Getty). (Christopher Reynolds)

Attention, fans of the Dodgers, Padres and Giants. Without naming names, I think we can agree that certain baseball teams stink pretty badly this year. But the game is still beautiful, and some other teams are playing it remarkably well.

Also, it's not even June yet.

With an entire summer of ballgames ahead, here are a bunch of tips on how to catch a ballgame on the road — and what it will cost you -- based on reporting excursions by Chris Erskine and me to Dodger Stadium, Petco Park in San Diego, Angel Stadium in Anaheim and AT&T Park in San Francisco.

By the way, I do know the Oakland A's play in the Oakland Coliseum and I aim to get there one day. But I've also seen how that stadium has been ranked as a spectator experience — Forbes puts it 29th among the 30 major league ballparks. NBC Sports puts it 30th, as does USA Today.

Now, on to California's four most-admired major league ballparks, listed from south to north.

View of Petco Park from Altitude Sky Lounge, Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego.
View of Petco Park from Altitude Sky Lounge, Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego. (Irene Lechowitzky)
At Petco Park, enjoy a hot dog (or fish taco) and root for an underdog team

Angels and Dodgers fans — all alumni of UC Santa Barbara — gather for a tailgate party at Angels Stadium.
Angels and Dodgers fans — all alumni of UC Santa Barbara — gather for a tailgate party at Angels Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Catch a foul ball, and some big names, at Angel Stadium

Dodgers fans ask third baseman Juan Uribe (this was 2014) to throw them a pregame souvenir baseball.
Dodgers fans ask third baseman Juan Uribe (this was 2014) to throw them a pregame souvenir baseball. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Sing for the fences (with Randy Newman) at a Dodgers game

San Francisco's AT&T Park, home to the Giants, opened in 2000.
San Francisco's AT&T Park, home to the Giants, opened in 2000. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
See the Giants, glimpse the bay and duck the gulls at San Francisco's AT&T Park

