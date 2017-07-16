Cleveland, once called the mistake on the lake, is on the cusp of cool

I am sitting on the deck of a once-derelict building that is now the city's trendiest microbrewery, watching the sun set over old smokestacks, the arches of early 20th century bridges and a river that once burned, and I am thinking that something intriguing is happening in Cleveland.

The city is getting, uh, cool. Cleveland? Yes, Cleveland.

Count me among the most surprised to see amazing stuff happening in the Rust Belt. I fell for a local guy and moved here a few years ago, a baby boomer who spent 30 years in Boston, which in my mind is the center of the universe.

But this old Midwest city — thrust into the Industrial Revolution when John D. Rockefeller founded Standard Oil here in 1870 — continues to reinvent itself.

Cleveland on the rise

Washington Post/Getty Images Rickshaws make their way down East 4th Street as fans watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on TVs in the local bars. Rickshaws make their way down East 4th Street as fans watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on TVs in the local bars. (Washington Post/Getty Images)

Recent news and sports events brought big attention: the Republican National Convention, the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James winning their first NBA championship title, the Cleveland Indians making it to the World Series (don't ask about the Cleveland Browns!), all televised and taking place downtown.

But this city of nearly 400,000 residents is where millennial boomerangs are returning and transplants are arriving, bringing with them big ideas. New enterprises are taking over old industrial buildings, people are moving into downtown, and there's a new energy in the air (which like the Cuyahoga River is no longer filthy).

Food and arts scenes are leading the revival of entire neighborhoods, including the East Bank of the Flats on the river, where the new Collision Bend Brewing Co. is bubbling. (The brewery gets its name from a passage of the winding river that's historically tricky for freighters to navigate.)

A hidden gem

Julian Bruell, 27, is a prime example of the new, young energy in town. A graduate of the hotel school at Cornell University in New York, he now directs service at Collision Bend and several other restaurants run by his dad, chef Zack Bruell.

"I came back because there is opportunity to have an influence in the growth of this city," said the younger Bruell. "It's becoming more dynamic, a place where people like me can be creative."

Asked to rate the city's cool factor on a scale of 1 to 10, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson not surprisingly said "It's a 10," adding, "It’s nice that everyone else is now recognizing what we have known for some time."

We are certainly a really good secret. We're like that great restaurant that only special people know about. — Ivan Schwarz

Ivan Schwarz, an Orange County transplant whose résumé includes co-producing the HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers," like me arrived in town not knowing what to expect.

“When you get here you have no idea, and then you’re going, ‘How come I had no idea?’ ” said Schwarz, who has headed the Greater Cleveland Film Commission since 2007. “We are certainly a really good secret. We're like that great restaurant that only special people know about.”

Schwarz has successfully lured to the city big-budget film productions such as Marvel’s “The Avengers” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (for which a major highway was shut down), though usually with Cleveland doubling for New York or somewhere else.

Music, theater, parties

Dake Kang / AP A woman looks at photos of Hall of Fame inductees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. A woman looks at photos of Hall of Fame inductees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (Dake Kang / AP)

Visiting music fans know to make a pilgrimage to Cleveland for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which opened in 1995 and is stocked to the gills with memorabilia. Exhibits change constantly. Each time I visit I plan several hours to explore.

One of the first things I did when I got to town was to buy a membership, which means a chance to snag early tickets for occasional Hall of Fame-produced concerts, which typically feature one or more rock legends. The museum's I.M. Pei-designed building, with its striking glass pyramids, is a great photo op.

Two other places I found for Cleveland selfies: Artist Claes Oldenburg’s “FREE” stamp next to City Hall is the world's largest rubber stamp, an odd piece commissioned then rejected by Standard Oil and donated to the city as public art. The world's largest outdoor chandelier is an extravagant sight in Playhouse Square, which outside of New York is the largest theater district in the country (10 stages within retro-cool vaudeville-style theaters).

My favorite party scene is outdoors on brick-lined East 4th Street, a block of renovated buildings connected by strings of twinkling lights.

It's people-watching nirvana even before you wander into the bars, clubs and restaurants, including a couple owned by Iron Chef and James Beard Award-winner Michael Symon (also co-host of ABC TV's "The Chew"). When I am not on one of my frequent vegetarian kicks, I've found that Jonathon Sawyer, another James Beard Award winner, does amazing things with meat at his casual gastropub, the Greenhouse Tavern.

To really get to know Cleveland, I recommend also going beyond downtown; the city is sprawling.

Culture-vulture attractions

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images The gem-like Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. The gem-like Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. (Raymond Boyd / Getty Images)

Cleveland connects its venerable cultural institutions to downtown with a 20-minute ride on the RTA HealthLine bus, past the dozens of blocks belonging to the Cleveland Clinic hospital, to University Circle.

Here clustered together are the Cleveland Museum of Art, with the surprising bonus of free admission; the Cleveland Museum of Natural History; and beautiful, historic Severance Hall, home of the Cleveland Orchestra. It's one of the most beautiful cultural hubs I've encountered anywhere.