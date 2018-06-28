Often overlooked, the wine-country getaway town of Livermore, Calif., has concerts and fine dining at hand

Livermore will keep the light on for you. The city’s Centennial Light is the world’s longest-lasting lightbulb, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, burning since 1901 and maintained by the fire department. The city, an overlooked getaway on the far southeastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area, has a small-town feel. It has about 50 wineries and is one of the state’s oldest wine-growing regions; my husband and I usually try one or two we haven’t visited. Downtown is a pleasant place to stroll, thanks to shops, bars and restaurants that offer both indoor and sidewalk dining. Relax for a bit at the pocket park by the clock that’s a local landmark; the water feature is a magnet for kids on summer days. The tab: We spent $149 for a night at Hawthorn Suites and about $145 for meals and wine tasting.