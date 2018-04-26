Hiking and history are on display on a weekend escape to Prescott, Ariz.

It seemed like a tall order: My wife and I had a four-day window we wanted to fill with history, hiking, good eats, an interesting hotel and pleasant weather. And it had to be somewhere neither of us had visited and within a reasonable day's drive. After eliminating every other town you've ever heard of, we settled on … Prescott, Ariz. After a meandering eight-hour drive (the 375 miles can be driven faster) through the California desert, we disembarked at the Hassayampa Inn. The tab: We spent $366 for three nights of hotel, about $300 on food and drink, and about $200 for gas.