Films & programs for the week of June 3: Joshua Tree, Europe by rail, Mt. Whitney

JOSHUA TREE
Presentation
REI experts will share tips for discovering the best spots for recreation at Joshua Tree National Park as well as firsthand knowledge you will need to enjoy your time on the trails.
When, where: 7 p.m. June 4 at the REI store in Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave.
Admission, info: Free. (714) 379-1938
EUROPE
Presentation
Join Distant Lands’ travel agent for info on how to see Europe by rail. Learn how train travel works, the do's and don'ts of train etiquette, how to choose the right rail pass (or no pass at all) and more.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
MT. WHITNEY
Workshop
Get hints, tips and inspiration for successfully summiting the highest mountain in the contiguous U.S. in a single day.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
