Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Pink Flamingos,’ ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet — 70th Anniversary Celebration’

Two recently restored episodes of the wholesome 1950s sitcom that helped turn young co-star Ricky Nelson into one of the era’s biggest teen idols. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7 p.m. June 12. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

Two drag queens (Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce) and a transgender woman (Terence Stamp) take a ride through the Outback in the titular tour bus in this 1994 road comedy. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 12:25 p.m. June 10, 2:50 p.m. June 11, 4:25 p.m. June 13. $15, $18. drafthouse.com

‘American Graffiti’

Where were you in ’62? That is the question in George Lucas’ nostalgic 1973 coming-of-age fable about small-town teens on the last night of summer vacation. With Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard and Paul Le Mat. In 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. June 12. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Advertisement

‘Casablanca’

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman is the woman who broke his heart in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. June 11, 2:30 p.m. June 12. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

Dances With Films

The 25th anniversary edition of this showcase for independent features, documentaries and shorts includes screenings, panel discussions and more. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes through June 19. $18, $20; passes, $425. danceswithfilms.com

‘The Deer Hunter’

Where were you in ’68? That is the question in Michael Cimino’s Oscar-winning 1978 drama about three small-town friends headed for Vietnam. With Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage. In 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. June 14. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Fantastic Planet’

It’s where us Earthlings are kept as pets by a race of giant blue aliens in this trippy 1973 animated sci-fi fable. In French with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. June 12. $14, $16. secretmovieclub.com

‘The Fifth Element’

Bruce Willis is the hero, Gary Oldman the villain, Chris Tucker the comic relief and Milla Jovovich the only one who can save Earth from annihilation in Luc Besson’s eye-popping 1997 sci-fi/action spectacular. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 7:15 p.m. June 11. $19.50-$26.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘Gilda’ with ‘Laura’

Rita Hayworth plays the former, a femme fatale, and Gene Tierney the latter, a murder victim, in this double bill of film noir-era classics. In 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:50 p.m. June 14-15. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’

A salute to Samuel L. Jackson includes the actor opposite Geena Davis in Renny Harlin’s rollicking 1996 action flick about an amnesiac single mom who forgot that she’s really a deadly assassin. In 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. June 15. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Palm Beach Story’

The jokes, one-liners and gags come fast and furious in Preston Stuges’ madcap 1942 romp, one of the all-time great screwball comedies. With Claudette Colbert and Joel McCrea. In 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. June 12. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Pink Flamingos’

How low can they go? You’ll see in John Waters’ scatalogical 1972 cult classic starring legendary drag queen Divine. No one under 18 admitted ... and for good reason! The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. June 10-11. $10. landmarktheatres.com

‘Purple Rain’

Prince takes it to the stage in this semi-autobiographical 1984 drama about a Prince-like rocker making a name for himself on the Minneapolis club scene. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. June 11. $8-$75. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Star Wars’

A long time ago — OK, 1977 — in a galaxy not so far away, George Lucas’ space opera launched a franchise that continues to this day. With Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Alec Guinness. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2, 5 and 7:45 p.m. June 10-12. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Videodrome’

The head of a small UHF station (kids, ask your parents) comes across a sinister TV signal in David Cronenberg’s dark and twisted 1983 sci-fi/horror drama. James Woods and Blondie’s Debbie Harry star. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. June 10. $14. landmarktheatres.com

‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford play formerly famous sisters engaged in a vicious, decades-long sibling rivalry in 60th anniversary screenings of this 1962 psychological thriller. TCM Big Screen Classics, various area theaters (see website). 1 and 7 p.m. June 12, 7 p.m. June 15. $15, $18. fathomevents.com

‘Wild Strawberries’

An aging academic (Victor Sjöström) takes a bittersweet trip down memory lane in Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1957 drama, shot in lustrous black and white. In Swedish with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 6 p.m. June 12. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com