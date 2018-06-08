Advertisement

Comedian George Wallace plans midweek shows for Las Vegas return

By
Jun 08, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Well aware of his fan base in L.A., George Wallace promises he will perform Friday and Saturday nights in Las Vegas if he isn't booked elsewhere in the country. (Valerie Goodman)

Veteran comedian George Wallace is poised to return to the Las Vegas stage in late June following a four-year absence.

Wallace, 65, said he has been “busier than ever” – working in films and television and doing stand-up around the world after ending a 10-year run at the Flamingo in 2014.

Wallace will move about a mile off the Strip for his newest show, which opens June 26, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino at 3000 Paradise Road. The location is perfect for the funnyman, since he owns a condominium across the street.

Wallace will perform Tuesdays through Thursdays at 8 p.m. in the 400-seat Westgate Cabaret.

The schedule gives Wallace time to perform around the country on weekends. Keenly aware of his fan base in Southern California, the comic plans to be on stage in Vegas as often as possible on Fridays and Saturdays.

“If I don’t have a gig on weekends, I will definitely be there,” he said.

Wallace added that guests can expect new material in his new shows.

“I’m doing a new bit called ‘Wordology,’ words I don’t understand,” he said. “You know, people don’t die anymore; they transition now. They transition. What happened to ‘He croaked?’ What happened to ‘He bit the big one,’ ‘pushing up daisies,’ ‘kicking the bucket?’ ”

Wallace said he will also commiserate with audience members about the rise of parking fees at Las Vegas resorts.

“What the (expletive) is it with the parking fees? …I don’t mind paying $600 for dinner, but $13 for parking? Everybody who comes to my show, I’m paying for parking. If you come to the Westgate, I will pay for parking.”

That offer is tongue-in-cheek. The Westgate is one of the few remaining hotels that doesn’t charge for parking.

“That’s why I’m paying for it,” Wallace joked.

Tickets cost $65 to $95, plus fees and tax.

Info: George Wallace at Westgate, (888) 796-3564

After a four-year absence from the Las Vegas stage (and his own dressing room), comedian George Wallace will return for a three-nights-a-week gig beginning June 26.
