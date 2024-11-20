Matt Rife sets new Stay Golden comedy tour for 2025, with four stops in California

Matt Rife will bring his new Stay Golden comedy tour to the Golden State.

The comic, who has made waves in the stand-up scene in recent years, announced Tuesday that he will take his material on the road with a new tour set to launch in 2025. Rife’s Stay Golden Tour begins with a March 8 stop in Dallas and will include four stops across California.

The 29-year-old funnyman will perform at Fresno’s Save Mart Arena on April 12 before heading south for an April 13 show at San Diego’s Viejas Arena. In the fall, he’ll return to California for an Oct. 18 gig at the Honda Center in Anaheim and a Oct. 19 performance at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview. In between his California commitments, Rife will also make stops in Honolulu, New York City, Montreal, Seattle and St. Louis, among other cities.

Rife’s final Stay Golden stop, at least for now, will be a New Year’s Eve show at Boston’s TD Garden. General ticket sales begin Friday at noon local time, but artist presale starts Wednesday at noon local time.

Rife is best known for his quick-witted crowd work, which earned him TikTok virality in 2022. Since then he’s also gained popularity for the special “Matthew Steven Rife,” released in April 2023, and his Netflix debut “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” released in November 2023.

The Ohio-born comic further established his comedy cred when he became the youngest stand-up comedian to sell out the Hollywood Bowl during the second installment of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in May. His latest special, “Lucid: A Crowd Work Special,” debuted on Netflix in August.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Rife returns to touring after his colossal ProbleMATTic World Tour, which touted more than 100 dates spanning two calendar years (from July 2023 to October 2024) and three continents. Midway through the tour in May, Rife revealed that the “extreme exhaustion” from performing and traveling had caught up to him and led him to cancel a pair of Indiana shows.

“I felt like I was legitimately dying,” Rife told The Times in an August interview. “It’s embarrassing, man, because everybody around me saw this coming. ... Everybody’s only response was, ‘Can’t believe this didn’t happen sooner.’”

Despite the brief health scare, Rife told The Times his career trajectory had far exceeded his expectations. “If I could ever sell out a comedy club one time ever, that’s the epitome of what I think a comedian probably could be,” he said.

With Rife heading off a lucrative year and into his Stay Golden Tour, it’s clear that for him, comedy has become much more.