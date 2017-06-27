You may now kiss the quesarito: Taco Bells will let you tie the knot at its Las Vegas Strip store

Would you like hot or mild sauce with your wedding? Beginning Aug. 7, marriages will join nachos and burritos on the menu of a Taco Bell on the Las Vegas Strip.
For $600, couples can walk up to the counter and order a ceremony to be performed inside Taco Bell Cantina at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at the corner of Harmon Avenue and the Strip, beside the Planet Hollywood resort.
The Irvine-based fast-food company announced the new service on Sunday at the wedding of New York City couple Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda.
As the winners of a “Love and Tacos” contest, they were flown for free to Las Vegas to be married.
The $600 package will include the service — you’ll need a marriage license before showing up at the counter — plus unique souvenirs, such as a bouquet made from sauce packets and Champagne flutes bearing the “Live Más” logo.
Up to 15 guests can be invited to the reception. Meal planning isn’t a challenge; the food served is the straight from the menu board. The package includes a dozen tacos.
The only slight hitch to getting hitched: The bride and groom may have to wait up to four hours for the officiant to arrive from Flora Pop, a Vegas pop-up wedding company.
Taco Bell isn’t the first restaurant chain to offer in-house weddings in Vegas. Denny’s has offered them at its Fremont Street location since 2013. It charges $199.
