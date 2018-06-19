Advertisement

Stop at key cities and villages on Mekong River cruise to Vietnam and Cambodia

By
Jun 19, 2018 | 5:50 AM
A colorful street scene in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where the Pandaw trip down the Mekong River begins. (Pandaw)

Cruise the Mekong River this fall on a seven-night voyage that visits bustling Southeast Asian cities as well as tranquil riverside villages.

The trip begins in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, which is known for its French colonial landmarks, including Notre-Dame Cathedral, and its recent dynamic growth. From there the trip, organized by Pandaw, travels through the Mekong Delta, spending a day in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh before visiting Siem Reap and the great temples and monuments of Angkor.

Dates: Seven-day sailings include Sept. 15 and Sept. 22

Price: From $1,840 per person; no single supplement. Includes entrance fees, guide services, gratuities, meals, beverages and transfers at the start and end of the voyage. International airfare not included.

Info: Pandaw, (844) 361-6281

