How to use public transportation to get into the city from U.S. and international airports

From San Francisco International Airport, take the free AirTrain to the BART station. A one-way ride to the downtown Civic Center stop costs less than $10 and takes about 25 minutes. BART urges out-of-town visitors to avoid ticket lines by buying an online $21 BART voucher in advance. It’s good for a round-trip ride between the airport and any stop in the city or the East Bay. Redeem the voucher at the International Terminal G information booth just outside the airport’s BART station and be on your way.