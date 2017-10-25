Worried about holiday travel? We've got you covered with Times Travel Talks

If you’re doing a word association game and the first word that pops into your head after you hear “holiday travel” is “nightmare,” we can help you with that.

Readers are invited to join in when Times Travel Talks return with information (and some entertainment value, we hope) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Los Angeles Times building in downtown L.A. Here’s what’s on tap:

—The Times Travel section staff, including writers Chris Erskine, Christopher Reynolds and Mary Forgione and editors Anne Harnagel and Catharine Hamm will tell you how to de-stress your journey.

—Elizabeth Harryman, Westways magazine travel editor, and Paul Lasley, a contributor to Westways and executive producer of On Travel Media, will offer a packing demonstration that helps you get maximum stuff in minimum space.

—Tom Spagnola of CheapOair will give you an insider’s view on booking air travel for the holidays and beyond.

To register for this free event, follow this link.

We look forward to seeing you Nov. 12.

