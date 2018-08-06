Yosemite update: Valley closed indefinitely as Ferguson fire rages nearby

The closures at Yosemite National Park will continue indefinitely, it was announced Sunday, as rampant wildfires devastate key areas near the park during what is typically the busiest camping season of the year.
The park service said that the fires threatened access roads to Yosemite Valley over the weekend, and that the road hazards and weather changes have made the Ferguson fire extremely difficult to fight.
As was the situation last week, a large portion of Yosemite National Park remains open. On the east side of the park, Tioga Road from Tioga Pass to White Wolf is open to visitors and vehicles. Most trails and campgrounds on that stretch, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground, are open. Visitor services remain open along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and the Tuolumne Meadows Store.
But some of the park’s most popular locations remain closed: Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground and several other sections of the park.
For updates, visit www.nps.gov/yose.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call (209) 372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.
For updated maps of the Ferguson fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps/5927/.
As alternatives, park officials were directing visitors to nearby communities of Sonora, Groveland, Mariposa, Oakhurst and Lee Vining, which offer camping and lodging.
The Ferguson fire has raged west of Yosemite since July 13. At its closest point, the fire was two miles from the park.
Heavy smoke from the blaze has blanketed the valley and created air quality conditions worse than in Beijing, a spokesman said last week.