Yosemite update: Valley closed indefinitely as Ferguson fire rages nearby

As was the situation last week, a large portion of Yosemite National Park remains open. On the east side of the park, Tioga Road from Tioga Pass to White Wolf is open to visitors and vehicles. Most trails and campgrounds on that stretch, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground, are open. Visitor services remain open along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and the Tuolumne Meadows Store.