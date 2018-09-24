Las Vegas' Lucky Dragon hotel closing its doors

The hotel-casino, just west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue, opened Nov. 19, 2016, hoping to lure Asian tourists and California residents of Asian ancestry away from other Las Vegas resorts. Developers worked hard to attract that customer base. For example, despite having only nine stories, there is a 10th floor, but not a fourth floor; four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. The casino bar was eight-sided because eight is regarded as a lucky number.