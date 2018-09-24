Las Vegas' Lucky Dragon hotel closing its doors

Las Vegas’ financially troubled Lucky Dragon resort will close its doors less than two years after opening.
The 200-room hotel is expected to close Oct. 2, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A federal bankruptcy judge in Las Vegas approved the closure on Sept. 20, the newspaper said.
The property’s casino and restaurants closed in early January, and the owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-February.
The hotel-casino, just west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue, opened Nov. 19, 2016, hoping to lure Asian tourists and California residents of Asian ancestry away from other Las Vegas resorts. Developers worked hard to attract that customer base. For example, despite having only nine stories, there is a 10th floor, but not a fourth floor; four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. The casino bar was eight-sided because eight is regarded as a lucky number.
Lucky Dragon management and to their bankruptcy lawyer did not return the Times’ calls seeking comment.