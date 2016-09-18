Review: Universal’s Horror Nights fails to live up to stellar lineup

The lineup reads like a who’s who of horror: “The Exorcist,” “American Horror Story,” “Friday the 13th,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Halloween,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Walking Dead.”

With such high expectations, it’s not surprising that Halloween Horror Nights 2016 at Universal Studios Hollywood didn’t quite live up to the hype.

I visited Universal on Friday during the sold-out opening-night festivities and found the best lineup in Horror Nights history lacking the spark that made the annual Halloween event crackle with energy in years past.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights will feature attractions based on popular movies and TV shows and a new horror concept from filmmaker Eli Roth. Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights will feature attractions based on popular movies and TV shows and a new horror concept from filmmaker Eli Roth. See more videos

What brought Horror Nights down? Believe or not, it was the Titans of Terror. After years of serial killing service, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Leatherface have become predictable and boring -- so much so that they’ve become one faceless monster that’s no longer scary or surprising. Universal has done the Titans and their fans a disservice by relegating the Big Four to the same scares over and over again.

Missing from this year’s stellar lineup were the variety and unexpectedness of Horror Nights past when Universal brought “Aliens vs. Predators,” La Llorona and Alice Cooper to life in terrifying and surprising ways.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Universal still has a massive crowd problem. Waiting in lines on opening night took up to 2 1/2 hours for the most popular mazes, which this year were, in order of demand, American Horror Story, The Exorcist and Freddy vs. Jason. Universal needs more mazes and shows to handle the masses that turn out each year for Horror Nights. Nobody should have to wait seven hours to get through three mazes.

Not surprisingly, the two best mazes of Horror Nights 2016 were the two least anticipated: Krampus and The Walking Dead.

Let’s take a look at this year’s Horror Nights mazes from best to worst:

I expected Krampus to be my least favorite maze by the end of the evening, thanks to the long list of slayers in this year’s lineup. “Krampus,” based on the 2015 holiday horror-comedy film, recounts the folk tales of the mythical demonic creature that drags disobedient children to hell.

The Krampus maze takes us inside a typical suburban home filled with snow -- on the walls, floors and ceiling. The unique look of the maze and interesting backstory combined with the detailed interiors and variety of scares made for the best experience of the night.

I loved the murderous gingerbread men running amok in the kitchen, and the terrified child stuck in the fireplace chimney. The best scene of the night put a horrified girl in the jaws of a giant jack in the box bent on devouring the helpless child in her bed.

Now that we can see The Walking Dead all year round at Universal, I didn’t feel any need to rush over to the permanent maze on the theme park’s upper lot. The relatively modest line suggested that most Horror Nights visitors agreed.

After staging Walking Dead mazes for four consecutive years at Horror Nights, Universal decided to build a permanent year-round maze dedicated to the popular AMC zombie apocalypse TV show.

The benefits of a year-round maze are better theming, lighting, audio, sets, props and animatronics. Combine that with triple the normal amount of zombie walkers in the maze and you have an unqualified hit. My only suggestion: The walkers need to slow their pursuit to a more lumbering pace.

The addition of American Horror Story to this year’s lineup gives Horror Nights another popular TV series from which to cull new storylines from season to season.

Based on the FX anthology horror series, this year’s maze draws on three previous seasons, dubbed Murder House, Freak Show and Hotel. A two-faced sideshow barker as well as a monster emerging from the middle of a mattress were among the highlights.

Expect American Horror Story to return next year with a maze dedicated to the upcoming Season 6, dubbed Roanoke.

The Exorcist maze was probably the biggest disappointment. The 1973 supernatural thriller tells the story of the demonic possession and exorcism of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil.

The Horror Nights version of the famous spider walk scene, during which Regan walks upside down on a staircase on her hands and feet, was too slow and anticlimactic to be effective. Likewise, the head-spinning, vomit-spewing Regan animatronic was also a bit of a letdown, with the action once again too slow to develop. Let’s hope Universal can adjust the speed on both scenes.

The scene in which Regan levitates above the bed worked well but could have used a live actor as the priest, rather than a mannequin, to help bring the vignette to life. The scariest scenes involved a live actor playing Regan in the throes of demonic possession. The scares in the blackout transitions from room to room were some of the most effective.

The Freddy vs. Jason maze suffered from the worst crowd management of the evening. The 2003 horror film pits Freddy Krueger from the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movie franchise against Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” film series.

The conga line of visitors came to a dead stop four times in the first half of the Freddy vs. Jason maze. Fortunately, the maze grew increasingly more intense the farther we traveled.

The best scenes featured the killers teaming up on us -- either one after the other or at the same time. Unfortunately, I couldn’t help feeling I’d seen all this before in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

The Halloween maze suffered from a repetitive string of scares that soon became boring and predictable, which should never happen at Horror Nights. The familiar scare goes something like this: Door opens, recorded scream, flash of light, Michael Myers jumps out with a knife, repeat in every other room.

The Halloween maze, based on the 1981 sequel to the original slasher film, marks the return of Michael Myers for a third time to Horror Nights.

What was missing from the Halloween maze were more storytelling scenes, as when Michael dunks a victim in a boiling vat of water. The best scene in the Halloween maze was a walk through the inside of a giant pumpkin, complete with pumpkin scent.

The worst Horror Nights maze was Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which suffered from a tired human barbecue restaurant theme that you’d expect to see at Knott’s Berry Farm or Six Flags Magic Mountain