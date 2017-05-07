Amid high security and a hacking scandal, French voters head to the polls to pick a president

In the shadow of a hacking attack on the leading candidate, French voters on Sunday went to the polls in an election that will decide not only the future of France, but possibly the European Union.

The most bitterly contested and turbulent political campaign France had seen in decades pitted far-right leader Marine Le Pen against the centrist candidate and target of the hack, Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday morning, the two candidates voted in their home constituencies far from Paris.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by a crowd of around 500 people as they arrived at their local polling station in the chic seaside resort of Le Touquet in northwest France, where they have a second home. The favorite to win this fiercely contested election, Macron shook hands with locals before casting his own vote.

Le Pen returned to her National Front heartland at Henin-Beaumont in the country’s post-industrial northern rust belt.

Outgoing president Socialist François Hollande voted in his constituency of Tulle in the rural Correze region of central France.

The unknown factor is the number of France’s 47 million voters who plan to abstain or cast a blank or spoiled vote. The conservative Les Republicans candidate François Fillon advised supporters to vote for Macron after his defeat in the first round vote two weeks ago, as did the Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon, who finished a humiliating fifth in the first vote. However, the hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon of La France Insoumise (Unbowed France), who finished fourth with around 7 million votes refused to give his supporters advice on how to vote Sunday except to urge them “not to give a single vote” to Le Pen.

Figures released at midday showed turnout at 28.23%.

A final abstention rate of more than 25% will favor Le Pen. Polls have suggested the number of angry and disappointed voters who choose to vote blank or spoil their ballot could reach a record 3 million. Many on the left wing of French politics find Le Pen’s far-right populist and racist rhetoric unpalatable but cannot bring themselves to vote for the neo-liberal Macron, so they feel disenfranchised by this final round vote but still want their voice heard.

Education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem reminded voters in an interview with Liberation newspaper that “not voting against the FN, even with the best intentions in the world, means not voting against the FN”.

Le Pen has championed a populist anti-Europe, anti-globalization, anti-immigrant agenda and proposed a “Brexit”-style referendum on bolting from the EU. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founded the far-right National Front in the 1970s.

Macron, a former investment banker with Rothschild’s, is economically liberal, socially progressive, pro-Europe and internationally minded. If he wins, Macron would become, at 39, France’s youngest president.

His rise in French politics has been startling. When outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande named him finance minister in August 2014, French media headlined articles with a question: “Who is Emmanuel Macron?”

Macron, who ran as an independent, led a field of 11 candidates with 23.8% in the first round of voting April 23. He was followed by Le Pen with 21.6%.

On Friday the last opinion poll by Ipsos showed Macron winning 63% of votes and Le Pen 37%. But that was before the computer hack, and its impact was impossible to predict. The only certainty was that it made an already bitter campaign even more acrimonious.

Just before a Friday midnight deadline that requires candidates to stop campaigning, thousands of Macron campaign documents were leaked — reportedly with fake documents mixed in. His campaign denounced the leak as a “real attempt to disrupt the French presidential election.”

During the so-called election pause, candidates are banned from making any statement or comment until voting closes at 8 p.m. Sunday. That left Macron unable to respond Saturday.

But late Friday, just before the pause took effect, Macron’s En Marche! (Onward!) movement released a statement saying fake papers had been mixed in with real emails, financial records and other campaign documents to “spread doubt and disinformation.”

Le Monde newspaper said the leaked documents were spread quickly by Le Pen supporters. National Front Vice President Florian Philippot, a close advisor to Le Pen, wrote on Facebook: “With MacronLeaks are we learning something investigative journalists have deliberately hushed up?”

Security, meanwhile, was a prime concern of authorities, given France’s recent history with terrorism. Thousands of police officers and security personnel were deployed across the country.

Willsher is a special correspondent.

ALSO

French citizens vote in presidential election from Burbank polling station

Authorities vow to investigate hacking attack in French presidential campaign as voting begins Sunday

France's Macron and Le Pen slug it out in no-holds-barred debate before Sunday's presidential election