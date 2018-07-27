A Cairo zoo is accused of painting donkeys to look like zebras. Laughter and derision ensue

This incident wasn’t the first time a zoo has tried pass off a wolf in sheep’s clothing, as it were. In 2013, visitors to a Chinese zoo were shocked to learn that the creature labeled as an African lion was actually a Tibetan mastiff when it started barking. And in 2009, zookeepers at a facility in Gaza used masking tape and hair dye to disguise donkeys as zebras to please children. But in both cases officials owned up to the switches.