Putin denies a Russian state role, but says individual 'patriotic' hackers may have mounted attacks

After months of categorically denying Russian involvement in cyberattacks during last year’s U.S. presidential elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that while the Kremlin has never used state-sponsored cyberattacks to meddle in other countries’ elections, some “patriotically minded” volunteer hackers may have acted on their own to defend Russian interests.

“Hackers can be anywhere, and pop out from anywhere in the world,” Putin said in an address to Russian and foreign media during the opening day of an annual economic forum held in St. Petersburg.

The Russian president compared hackers to artists, who can act creatively, particularly when they are motivated by international relations and in the defense of Russia’s interests.

“If they woke up today, read that there is something happening in interstate relations,” he said. “If they are patriotic, they start contributing, as they see it, in the fight against those who do not speak well about Russia.”

Putin’s comments are a departure from the strong denials from what the Kremlin has been saying for months since the United States intelligence community accused Russia of orchestrating the hacking of the Democratic National Convention’s emails, a move that was seen as aiding the election of Donald Trump.

While reiterating that Russia was not conducting cyberattacks “on the state level,” Putin’s suggestion that individual freelance Russian hackers could be operating on their own sounded similar to statements he made in 2014, when he first denied the presence of Russian troops in Crimea.

Then, months after the annexation of Crimea, Russia said in a public statement that the Kremlin had in fact sent troops in to the Black Sea peninsula to protect Russian interests.

