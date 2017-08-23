A crime reporter was in a program to protect Mexican journalists. He was still killed

A Mexican journalist who was enrolled in a government protection program after facing years of threats has been gunned down, becoming at least the ninth journalist killed in Mexico this year.

Cándido Ríos Vázquez, a crime reporter in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, was shot Tuesday along with two other men, according to the State Commission for Attention and Protection of Journalists.

According to the commission, Rios was enrolled in the federal government's program for protection of journalists and human rights workers, which was created in 2012 to shield journalists who often face violence in a country known as one of the world’s deadliest places to report the news.

The program provides emergency evacuations, police protection and in some cases even a panic button that summons authorities.

Rios, who lived in the town of Hueyapan de Ocampo in central Veracruz and worked for the local newspaper Diario de Acayucán, had been threatened repeatedly since 2012 by one of the town’s former mayors, his editor told the Associated Press.

Angel Hernandez / European PressPhoto Agency Relatives of slain Mexican journalist Candido Rios Vazquez during his funeral in Hueyapan on Wednesday. Relatives of slain Mexican journalist Candido Rios Vazquez during his funeral in Hueyapan on Wednesday. (Angel Hernandez / European PressPhoto Agency)

The editor, Cecilio Pérez Cortes, said Ríos had finished work for the day about 3 p.m. and was on his way home. Ríos had stopped alongside the highway in Hueyapan to speak with a former police inspector he knew, Perez said. The former police inspector was also killed in the attack.

Investigators have not named any suspects.

Article 19, a nonprofit that advocates for media protection in Mexico, recorded 426 threats or attacks against the news media last year, including beatings and torture. Journalists are more likely to face threats from government officials than criminal groups, according to the National Human Rights Commission.

Human rights advocates complain that public officials don’t want to strengthen protections for journalists because a free and transparent press often isn’t in their best interest. Earlier this year, the officials who run the program that Ríos was enrolled in warned that funding was set to run out.

Yuri Cortez / AFP/Getty Images Cameras and pictures of journalists recently slain in different Mexican states are placed at the Angel of Independence square earlier this year. Cameras and pictures of journalists recently slain in different Mexican states are placed at the Angel of Independence square earlier this year. (Yuri Cortez / AFP/Getty Images)

Ríos’ killing comes on the heels of a string of slayings of high profile journalists.

They include Javier Valdez, an internationally recognized investigative reporter who was slain May 15 in Sinaloa, and Miroslava Breach, a veteran investigative reporter who was shot to death while driving her child March 23 in Chihuahua. Breach’s death prompted the publisher of El Norte, the Juarez newspaper where she worked, to shut down the publication. In a letter to readers, the publisher said he could no longer guarantee the safety of his staff.

In May, several prominent Mexican news outlets went dark for a day to protest the slayings of journalists across the country.

The killings have prompted international outcry, with a large group of foreign journalists penning a letter to President Enrique Peña Nieto pleading for more protections for reporters. The Committee to Protect Journalists, a worldwide group, held high-profile talks with Peña Nieto earlier this year. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson has made press freedom one of her top issues, bringing U.S. journalists with experience in war zones to coach local reporters on self-protection and security protocols. A few months ago, Jacobson traveled to Veracruz, a particularly dangerous state for journalists, to talk with local reporters about how the U.S. could support them.

Despite the outcry, Not a single suspect has been tried in any of this year’s killings.

Killings in Mexico expand well beyond journalists. The country is on track to record more homicides in 2017 than in any year in the last two decades.

The Associated Press and Cecilia Sanchez in the Times’ Mexico City bureau contributed to this report.

