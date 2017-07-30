One candidate is among the dead as violence erupts over Venezuela's constitutional vote

A candidate for Venezuela’s constitutional assembly was one of nine people reported killed amid widespread violence as voters went to the polls Sunday in a hotly contested election aimed at giving greater power to President Nicolas Maduro.

Jose Felix Pineda, a pro-Maduro assembly candidate to represent communal councils in the new body, was reportedly shot to death Saturday night in his home in the Heres township in Bolivar state by two unknown assailants. The shooting took place during a family gathering at which others present were robbed of their belongings, according to a government statement.

Meanwhile, an explosion in the affluent Altamira neighborhood in the eastern barrio of the capital, Caracas, on Sunday morning injured as many as seven Maduro loyalists riding motorcycles, El Nacional website reported. No further details were immediately available.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in an interview broadcast over state-run TV that 100 voting machines had been burned in western Tachira state by opposition protesters.

Anti-government activists set up barricades during a protest against the elections for a Constituent Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 30, 2017. (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

A survey of polling stations in rich and poor neighborhoods in Caracas indicated strong turnout in barrios controlled by Maduro supporters and virtually no voting in the eastern portion of the city aligned with opposition forces.

Opposition leaders had urged Maduro opponents to boycott the voting, calling it an illegal power grab and an attempt by Maduro to sideline the opposition-controlled National Assembly. Unlike the last redraft in 1999, no authorizing referendum was held by Maduro prior to the vote to legitimize a new constitution.

In addition to the 117 deaths now attributed to four months of nationwide disturbances, more than 3,500 people have been injured and 4,500 arrested during clashes of protesters with police and the national guard

“I didn’t vote because I’m against this government,” said Marta Gomez, 36, an unemployed mother of three interviewed in the working class Catia barrio of Caracas. Maduro “didn’t bother to consult us to see if we wanted a change and he hasn’t said what articles [of the existing charter] would be modified.”

One person who did vote, 35-year old secretary Isabel Garcia, said she did so only because she was afraid she would lose her public sector job if she didn’t. “I don’t feel excitement or sadness. I’m not in favor of changing the constitution. But where I work, we were all obligated to vote.”

Henry Ramos Allup, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said over his social media account that among the overnight deaths was that of Ricardo Campos, a youth organizer of the opposition Democratic Action party. Allup said Campos was shot to death early Sunday but gave no further details.

In addition, El Universal newspaper reported four deaths in central Merida state, a hotbed of protests against Maduro. Among the dead were two men, Eduardo Olave and and Angelo Mendez, who were reportedly shot as they tried to remove pro-Maduro campaign posters, the newspaper said.

Venezuelans are being asked by Maduro to elect 537 members of a new constitutional assembly that will convene Aug. 30 to draft a new constitution, replacing the one passed by Maduro predecessor Hugo Chavez in 1999.

The opposition’s main political entity, the Democratic Unity Coalition, or MUD, urged voters to stay away because the new assembly would contain only Maduro loyalists and because the new body will likely replace the democratically elected National Assembly.

Analysts said Sunday that despite domestic opposition and repudiation by several international leaders, the new constitutional assembly will likely go ahead

“Maduro and his political allies will control the new constituent assembly and be in a position to rewrite the constitution to give Maduro complete dictatorial powers,” said Bruce Bagley, international relations professor at the University of Miami .

“But he will not be able to govern an increasingly resentful and mobilized population without resorting to heavy military repression and massive incarceration of the Venezuelan people and opposition leaders,” Bagley said.

Special correspondents Mogollon and Kraul reported from Caracas and Bogota, Colombia, respectively.

