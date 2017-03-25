U.S.-led coalition says it may be responsible for airstrike that killed more than 200 Iraqi civilians

An initial investigation of a recent airstrike believed to have killed more than 200 civilians in Mosul found it was conducted by the U.S.-led coalition at the request of Iraqi security forces, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Witnesses said the airstrike killed hundreds of residents in West Mosul’s Jidideh neighborhood on March 17, including many women and young children. At least 50 bodies could be seen in the area Friday, including pregnant women, children and newborns.

On Saturday, a day after Pentagon officials announced they were investigating the incident, they released a statement saying the coalition had targeted Islamic State fighters and equipment in the area March 17, “at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties.”

The coalition said it takes allegations of civilian casualties seriously and a formal Civilian Casualty Credibility Assessment has been opened into the airstrike and the allegation of civilian casualties.

“The Coalition respects human life, which is why we are assisting our Iraqi partner forces in their effort to liberate their lands from ISIS brutality,” the statement said, using an acronym for Islamic State.The airstrike, if confirmed, would mark the deadliest civilian casualty incident by far since the U.S. military began its involvement in mid-2014.

The credibility assessment, in which the military gathers and analyzes an array of information that is both classified and public, is expected to take two to three weeks.The focus of inquiry will be whether the coalition airstrike hit the building; whether an accumulation of airstrikes in the area degraded the structural integrity of the building before it fell; or whether the Islamic State detonated an explosion after the air strike to bring the building down."This sort of assessment is really complex," Thomas said. "It gets especially difficult to determine what happened in certain areas of the city where the streets are so narrow that large vehicles cannot get through."Another likely possibility is that an airstrike hit or triggered an Islamic State suicide car bomb. Militants have deployed the mobile bombs, in which a driver will blow himself up in the face of advancing Iraqi forces.

Witnesses said militants parked a truck packed with explosives on their block days before the airstrike, then forced families inside their homes as they lingered outside, sniping from rooves. Some saw militants shooting at aircraft before the strike, then saw the truck explode during the attack.

The military is investigating at least a dozen other reports of civilian casualty claims in Mosul.The Pentagon has acknowledged 220 civilian deaths from coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the U.S. campaign against Islamic State began in 2014. Independent monitoring groups such as the London-based nonprofit Airwars put the casualty figures much higher, at about 2,700 civilians killed in airstrikes in both countries during that time.

"Our goal has always been for zero civilian casualties,” the Pentagon said Saturday. “But the Coalition will not abandon our commitment to our Iraqi partners because of ISIS's inhuman tactics terrorizing civilians, using human shields, and fighting from protected sites such as schools, hospitals, religious sites and civilian neighborhoods."

There were reports Saturday that Iraqi forces had halted operations across Mosul in response to the airstrike, but officials said that wasn’t true.

“We didn’t stop our operation. Our operation is still ongoing, but it’s not like before,” said Raed Shaker Jawdat, Iraqi federal police chief. “We are now going slowly,” he said, because the Old City area where they have been fighting is densely populated.

Iraqi leaders called for investigations into the strike, and greater restraint by forces fighting to free Mosul.

"We realize the huge responsibility the liberating forces shoulder," Iraqi parliament speaker Salim Jabouri tweeted, calling on them to "spare no effort to save the civilians."

Iraqi Vice President Osama Nujaifi, a Mosul native, issued a statement calling the strike a “humanitarian catastrophe” that killed hundreds. He blamed both the U.S.-led coalition and Federal Police for using excessive force and called for an emergency session of parliament to address the incident.

The admission comes days after journalists from Western media, including the Los Angeles Times, visited the village of Jadidah inside Mosul and saw dozens of bodies being pulled from the rubble of a large building.

The fact it has taken the U.S.-led coalition more than a week to determine whether it could be at fault in an airstrike believed to have killed so many people underscores the pounding Mosul is taking as the bombing campaign ramps up.

Hundreds of artillery shells, ground-based rockets and precision-guided bombs strike targets around the densely populated city each week, raising questions about whether the Trump administration has relaxed the written rules of engagement in the more than 2-year-old war against the Islamic State.

Civilian casualty claims have also increased in both Iraq and Syria.

Col. John Thomas, spokesman for the Central Command, said the rules of engagement have not been changed and the military maintains tight restrictions to ensure that civilians are not inadvertently harmed. But the U.S.-led coalition and its ground partners in Iraq and Syria are closing in on the Islamic State's last strongholds, where the militants mix among the locals in heavily populated areas. This is a departure from the early phases of the campaign when the militants would drive through the desert flying black flags, making themselves easy identifiable targets.

