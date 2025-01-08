Neighbors pick up hoses, buckets, anything to help each other stop fires
Los Angeles Times reporter Jim Rainey was in Altadena witnessing a group of neighbors coming together to help stop the fires that have ravaged their neighborhood.
James Rainey has covered multiple presidential elections, the media and the environment, mostly at the Los Angeles Times, which he first joined in 1984. He was part of Times teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.