Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:56
Firefighters make big gains against the Sunset fire
California

Firefighters make big gains against the Sunset fire

By Terry Castleman
 and Mark E. Potts
Share via
Los Angeles Times reporter Terry Castleman reports from Runyon Canyon, where firefighters made big gains against the fast-moving Sunset fire.
California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement