Pacific Palisades residents deal with loss of homes, loss of paradise
Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan reports from the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades where residents return to see homes lost and wonder if things will ever be the same.
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.