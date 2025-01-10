Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
The catastrophic damage to Pacific Palisades
California

The catastrophic damage to Pacific Palisades

By Robert Gauthier
 and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier took an aerial tour of the damage to Pacific Palisades after the fires.
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

