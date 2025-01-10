LA Times Today: Eames House and other L.A. cultural gems threatened by fire

From the Hollywood Bowl to the Getty Villa - concerns over iconic and historical landmarks have grown as the fires continue to spread. How many of these L.A. institutions are actually at risk from the blazes?



L.A. Times arts and culture writer Jessice Gelt joined Renee Eng with more on which structures have survived and which are still in danger.