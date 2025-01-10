How to build a DIY air purifier
As wildfire smoke triggers air quality advisories across Southern California, here’s a quick and cost-effective way to build your own air purification system.
Designed by engineers Richard Corsi and Jim Rosenthal during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corsi-Rosenthal box can be built for about a quarter of the cost of some commercial air purifiers, and can help keep your indoor spaces safe from particulate pollution.
L.A. Times 404’s Judeh and Frogwolf show you how to build this homemade system in a video originally published July 2023.
