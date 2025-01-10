Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:53
How to build a DIY air purifier
Climate & Environment

How to build a DIY air purifier

As wildfire smoke triggers air quality advisories across Southern California, here’s a quick and cost-effective way to build your own air purification system.

By Safi Nazzal
Share via
Designed by engineers Richard Corsi and Jim Rosenthal during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corsi-Rosenthal box can be built for about a quarter of the cost of some commercial air purifiers, and can help keep your indoor spaces safe from particulate pollution.

L.A. Times 404’s Judeh and Frogwolf show you how to build this homemade system in a video originally published July 2023.
Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement