Pacific Palisades fire burning out of control as thousands evacuate amid dangerous windstorm

‘It’s like an inferno.’ Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee
A fire was burning out of control Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades, threatening numerous homes and forcing thousands to evacuate, amid a potentially “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm.
Most of the Pacific Palisades was under an evacuation order, as residents and firefighters fought traffic jams in some areas trying to escape the flames. The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. near Piedra Morada Drive and was being pushed by intense wind gusts that officials had warned could quickly spread a wildfire.
Firefighters are battling a 200-acre brush fire that broke out near Piedra Morada Drive in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning.
The fire, which started around 10:30 a.m., is threatening several homes in the area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Thousands of Pacific Palisades residents were urged to evacuate Thursday as fire exploded amid intense winds.
The current honorary mayor of the celebrity-studded Los Angeles neighborhood, actor Eugene Levy, was fleeing along with other residents. And like many others, the “Schitt’s Creek” actor was stuck in traffic.
Forecasters say Southern California this week could see the worst winds since 2011, when a massive storm cut a path of destruction through Pasadena and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley.
Offshore winds will be dry, unpredictable and strong — possibly up to 100 mph in some parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The worst of the windstorm is expected Tuesday through Wednesday.
A “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm is forecast to last through Thursday, bringing with it severe fire danger and widespread power outages across Southern California.
This is the third time in as many months that strong Santa Ana winds have prompted Southern California Edison to cut power to its customers.