Live Pacific Palisades fire

Pacific Palisades fire burning out of control as thousands evacuate amid dangerous windstorm

A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grows to 200 acres Tuesday amid ‘life-threatening and destructive’ winds. Nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate.

A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire around a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire around a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
‘It’s like an inferno.’ Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridge line.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Grace Toohey
Noah GoldbergNoah Haggerty and Hannah Fry

A fire was burning out of control Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades, threatening numerous homes and forcing thousands to evacuate, amid a potentially “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm.

Most of the Pacific Palisades was under an evacuation order, as residents and firefighters fought traffic jams in some areas trying to escape the flames. The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. near Piedra Morada Drive and was being pushed by intense wind gusts that officials had warned could quickly spread a wildfire.

Palisades fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre brush fire that broke out near Piedra Morada Drive in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning.

The fire, which started around 10:30 a.m., is threatening several homes in the area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Pacific Palisades residents face traffic gridlock, uncertainty as fire nears: ‘It looks grim’

A woman cries as the Palisades fire advances in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 7.
(Etienne Laurent/Associated Press)
By Noah Haggerty
 and Noah Goldberg

Thousands of Pacific Palisades residents were urged to evacuate Thursday as fire exploded amid intense winds.

The current honorary mayor of the celebrity-studded Los Angeles neighborhood, actor Eugene Levy, was fleeing along with other residents. And like many others, the “Schitt’s Creek” actor was stuck in traffic.

SoCal faces most destructive winds since 2011, when storm wreaked havoc on Pasadena area

Fallen power poles blocking Live Oak Avenue in Irwindale after high winds in 2011
Toppled power poles block Live Oak Avenue in Irwindale after high winds in December 2011.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff

Forecasters say Southern California this week could see the worst winds since 2011, when a massive storm cut a path of destruction through Pasadena and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley.

Offshore winds will be dry, unpredictable and strong — possibly up to 100 mph in some parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The worst of the windstorm is expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

Dangerous winds prompt Southern California Edison to shut off power to thousands of customers. Here’s where

Tyler Taft takes a photo of the Palisades fire from the garage rooftop of the Anara Apartments in Santa Monica on Jan. 7.
(Genaro Molina/Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Time)
By Sean Greene

A “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm is forecast to last through Thursday, bringing with it severe fire danger and widespread power outages across Southern California.

This is the third time in as many months that strong Santa Ana winds have prompted Southern California Edison to cut power to its customers.

