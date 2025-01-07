Pacific Palisades fire burning out of control as thousands evacuate amid dangerous windstorm

‘It’s like an inferno.’ Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridge line.

A fire was burning out of control Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades, threatening numerous homes and forcing thousands to evacuate, amid a potentially “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm.

Most of the Pacific Palisades was under an evacuation order, as residents and firefighters fought traffic jams in some areas trying to escape the flames. The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. near Piedra Morada Drive and was being pushed by intense wind gusts that officials had warned could quickly spread a wildfire.