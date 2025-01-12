Advertisement
Migrant workers lead aid efforts in Los Angeles-area fires
A fire relief brigade has organized to lead cleanup efforts during the ongoing crisis.

By Safi Nazzal
Hundreds gathered at the Pasadena Community Job Center on Friday to assist in debris cleanup efforts and distribute supplies to communities affected by L.A.’s raging fires.

The center is operated by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, who has pulled from its skilled laborers to launch a fire relief brigade, clearing Pasadena’s streets from dry, fallen fuel on the outskirts of the Eaton fire.

As of Saturday evening, the Eaton fire is at 15% containment and has burned more than 14,000 acres, potentially damaging or destroying over 7,000 structures in Altadena and Pasadena.

Aid efforts continue throughout the area, with businesses, nonprofits and others providing resources for those affected.
Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

