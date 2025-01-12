Migrant workers lead aid efforts in Los Angeles-area fires
A fire relief brigade has organized to lead cleanup efforts during the ongoing crisis.
Share via
Hundreds gathered at the Pasadena Community Job Center on Friday to assist in debris cleanup efforts and distribute supplies to communities affected by L.A.’s raging fires.
The center is operated by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, who has pulled from its skilled laborers to launch a fire relief brigade, clearing Pasadena’s streets from dry, fallen fuel on the outskirts of the Eaton fire.
As of Saturday evening, the Eaton fire is at 15% containment and has burned more than 14,000 acres, potentially damaging or destroying over 7,000 structures in Altadena and Pasadena.
Aid efforts continue throughout the area, with businesses, nonprofits and others providing resources for those affected.
The center is operated by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, who has pulled from its skilled laborers to launch a fire relief brigade, clearing Pasadena’s streets from dry, fallen fuel on the outskirts of the Eaton fire.
As of Saturday evening, the Eaton fire is at 15% containment and has burned more than 14,000 acres, potentially damaging or destroying over 7,000 structures in Altadena and Pasadena.
Aid efforts continue throughout the area, with businesses, nonprofits and others providing resources for those affected.