Here’s a list of free and discounted resources for victims of Los Angeles-area fires

Aerial view of neighborhoods destroyed by the Palisades Fire. Several companies, organizations and individuals are offering discounted and free services and resources to fire victims.

Eight wildfires have ravaged portions of Los Angeles County as of Friday morning, displacing more than 150,000 people who have had to evacuate or have lost their homes.

In the face of the unprecedented disaster, national companies, local businesses, nonprofits, individuals and communities are coming together to provide resources, supplies and services for free or a discounted rate to those who are reeling from the recent emergency.

Here is a list of offerings for fire victims in and around Los Angeles County.

This story will be updated as more organizations and companies post their offerings.

Free and discounted food

The Times Food team’s staff writer Stepahnie Breijo and assistant editor and writer Danielle Dorsey curated a list of L.A. County restaurants offering food and relief to fire evacuees and first responders that can be found here.

Here are a few others who are also providing free meals and a place to rest for fire victims.

Calamigos Ranch, in Malibu, is offering free breakfast burritos every day and through the weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Calamigos Beach Club restaurant. The food can be eaten there or picked up and taken back to families. The space can also be used to rest, charge smartphones and computers and utilize bathroom facilities. The restaurant is located at 26025 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265.

Discounted or free lodging

The Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles, has complied a list of hotels in the Los Angeles-area that have room availability and are offering special rates for fire victims. The list, which is accessible from a Google spreadsheet, is continuously being updated and contains contact information and details on any fire-related special rate.

City of Anaheim, complied an online list of hotels within the city that are offering discounted rates for victims who have been displaced by the fire. The 39 hotels offering discounts, include Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa, Clementine Hotel and Suites Anaheim, Clarion Hotel Anaheim Resort, and Cambria Hotel and Suites Anaheim.

Financial resources

Musicares, a nonprofit safety net of health and welfare services for the music community, is offering anyone in the music industry with immediate assistance, including $1,500 financial assistance and $500 food vouchers. Eligibility requirements for the assistance include having worked in the music business for five years or more. For more information email musicaresrelief@musicares.org or call 1-800-687-4227.

Free clothing

Brooklyn Projects, a skateboard and clothing shop in Melrose, is providing free clothing, shoes and socks for victims who left their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The shop is located at 7427 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 90046

Coop, real estate agent Jenna Cooper’s boutique, is offering free clothing for individuals and families affected by the fires from now until Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The boutique has pants, jackets, shirts, sweaters and shoes. It’s located at 7278 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90036

Aerie, loungewear and active wear brand, in collaboration with social media influencer Lindsay Weiss, is offering fire victims free clothing, including tops, bottoms, pajamas, bras and underwear. Fire victims can fill out a online Google form and Aerie will immediately ship out a package.

Baby supplies / child care

Babyletto, a Los Angeles-based nursery furniture brand, is providing free cribs to any families that have lost their homes or been impacted by the fires. For more information contact the company at info@babyletto.com

Bobbie, an organic baby formula company, is providing any parent affected by the fires — Bobbie customer or not — with free baby formula. Fire victims can apply for the free formula at Bobbie’s online application.

Los Angeles-area YMCA locations, are offering free child care for children of first responders, essential workers and families who have been displaced, evacuated or who have otherwise experienced loss. Children must be 4 years and 9 months old to attend the program and in grades TK through eighth grade. Space is limited. For more information, contact afterschool@ymcaLA.org to learn more and sign up. Some locations are closed or being closely monitored due to the fires. Check the full list online.

Pet Support

Best Friends Animal Society, has activated two pet pantry locations in Los Angeles that can provide essential supplies including pet food, cat litter, pet beds and other necessary items as well as human sanitary products for those who have lost everything. Both pantries are open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are operating out of these two locations:



Best Friends Pet Adoption Center - 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles 90025 (There aren’t any human sanitary items here.) Best Friends Clinic - 17411 Chatsworth Street Suite #100, Granada Hills 91344 (There are human sanitary items here.)

Vetster, an veterinary virtual care platform, is offering California residents free online appointments with licensed veterinarians for owners whose pets are feeling ill or are in need of medication that was left behind during an evacuation or lost to the fires. Visit the Vetster online help and support resource to set up an appointment. The offer is valid for one appointment per person for 500 pet parents from now until January 23.

In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization, is offering support to fire victims needing assistance with free, temporary housing for wild or domestic animals. For more information call Sammy Zablen at 310-869-2383.

Heath and mental health resources

GoodRx is offering free online healthcare provider visits through GoodRx Care to Los Angeles-area residents impacted by the wildfires. The visits can be used to get refills for essential medications that were left behind or destroyed in the fires. It can also be used for fast and easy treatment for a variety of conditions including the flu, a UTI and more. The service can be accessed online and Los Angeles residents can use the code LA-GOODRX-CARE.

Santa Barbara Midwifery and Birth Center, is offering displaced Los Angeles-area fire victims free belly checks, postpartum care and other services for families who evacuated to the Santa Barbara area. For more information email sbmidwifery@gmail.com.

Integrative Psychotherapy Group, based in Beverly Hills, is offering free short-term therapy services to some fire victims and referral assistance for others needing longer-term or more acute treatment during the upcoming weeks. IPG is offering a brief series of trauma-focused therapy sessions to help individuals, couples, and families process the complex emotions that can arise in the immediate aftermath of wildfires and similar natural disasters. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Integrative Psychotherapy Group at (310) 461-4393 or info@ipgtherapy.com or visit their online website.