In Simi Valley, a barbecue pop-up fuels its community in the wake of fires

On Jan. 11 Logan Sandoval and his team served hundreds of pulled pork sandwiches, smoked pork ribs, roast chicken plates and tubs of their signature banana pudding — most of them for free. Sandoval, a lifelong Simi Valley resident, wanted to give back to the region with a “community day” that offered free meals to first responders, evacuees and anyone else in need of a warm meal in the wake of the L.A. fires.



When multiple catering orders canceled due to the natural disasters, Sandoval and his wife, Anna Lindsey, wanted to put their product to good use. Additional donations streamed in to help them serve Simi Valley, and all proceeds from the “community day” will fund the barbecue pop-up’s Jan. 18 fundraiser called “Soupacalypse & the Curry Calamity.”