Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:19
In Simi Valley, a barbecue pop-up fuels its community in the wake of fires
Food

In Simi Valley, a barbecue pop-up fuels its community in the wake of fires

By Stephanie Breijo
 and Mark E. Potts
Share via
On Jan. 11 Logan Sandoval and his team served hundreds of pulled pork sandwiches, smoked pork ribs, roast chicken plates and tubs of their signature banana pudding — most of them for free. Sandoval, a lifelong Simi Valley resident, wanted to give back to the region with a “community day” that offered free meals to first responders, evacuees and anyone else in need of a warm meal in the wake of the L.A. fires.

When multiple catering orders canceled due to the natural disasters, Sandoval and his wife, Anna Lindsey, wanted to put their product to good use. Additional donations streamed in to help them serve Simi Valley, and all proceeds from the “community day” will fund the barbecue pop-up’s Jan. 18 fundraiser called “Soupacalypse & the Curry Calamity.”
FoodFires
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement