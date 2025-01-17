Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:09
California

Shelter takes in Eaton fire pet victims

By Hailey Branson-Potts
 and Mark E. Potts
The Pasadena Humane Society has taken in hundreds of pets, some badly burned, after the Eaton fire.
CaliforniaFires
