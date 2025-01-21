Western Altadena, site of all 17 Eaton fire deaths, was issued evacuation order nearly eight hours after eastern Altadena

Altadena emergency notification zones east of N Lake ave were first issued an evacuation order at 7:26 p.m. on Jan. 7, around an hour after the Eaton fire began. The first evacuation order for western Altadena did not come until 3:25 a.m. the next day, according to a Times analysis. All 17 deaths reported so far by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner occurred west of N Lake avenue.
