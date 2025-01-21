Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:43
Western Altadena, site of all 17 Eaton fire deaths, was issued evacuation order nearly eight hours after eastern Altadena
California

Western Altadena, site of all 17 Eaton fire deaths, was issued evacuation order nearly eight hours after eastern Altadena

By Terry Castleman
 and Mark E. Potts
Altadena emergency notification zones east of N Lake ave were first issued an evacuation order at 7:26 p.m. on Jan. 7, around an hour after the Eaton fire began. The first evacuation order for western Altadena did not come until 3:25 a.m. the next day, according to a Times analysis. All 17 deaths reported so far by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner occurred west of N Lake avenue.
CaliforniaFires
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement