A barbershop lost in the fires tries to keep their business going

The Pacific Palisades barbershop — a cherished part of the Palisades community — was one of the thousands of businesses lost in the California wildfires.



As one of the oldest buildings in the area, it had proudly served the neighborhood for over two generations as part of the Almaraz family legacy. With their barbershop destroyed, the Almaraz family has been slowly rebuilding by making house calls and working in local barbershops that have opened the salon doors in support. Thanks to donations, they have been able to acquire the tools they need to keep their passion for cutting hair alive.