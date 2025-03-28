Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:45
Yoga by day, sleeping in an RV outside their fire-damaged home by night
California

Yoga by day, sleeping in an RV outside their fire-damaged home by night

Videography by 
Hailey Branson-Potts
Video editing by 
Mark E. Potts
On an Altadena block on the edge of the burn zone, people are living in RVs next to their surviving homes. They straddle the Eaton fire zone and normalcy.
CaliforniaFires
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on communities along the coast. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Advertisement