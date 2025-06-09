A third day of protests over ICE raids hit L.A. Where things stand

Law enforcement faced off with protesters Sunday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles after National Guard troops arrived in the city. “The federal government will step in and solve the problem,” Trump said on social media Saturday night. Mayor Karen Bass said, “This is posturing. The city is not out of control.” Meanwhile, protesters met resistance from police throughout the day in downtown Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol arrested 17 people on the 101 freeway, while the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 10 people. Officials said more arrests are expected this evening.