Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
2021 Firsts

We’re paying tribute and collecting the stories that give us hope. Please enjoy our special section of stories, videos and more celebrating progress.

Subscribe to Los Angeles Times

2021 Firsts

Kamala Harris as first female vice president

Washington , DC - January 20: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff walk the last few feet as they arrive at the White House after the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Kamala Harris as first female vice president

After a tumultuous election and a shocking siege of the Capitol by his predecessor’s supporters, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a nation confronted by profound challenges. At his side was Kamala Harris, who made history as the first female vice president.

Rachel Levine would be first out transgender Senate-confirmed federal official

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine

Rachel Levine would be first out transgender Senate-confirmed federal official

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is poised to become the first out transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate for a federal post.

Be One of the First to Know

Be One of the First to Know

Stay connected to the stories moving the conversation forward. Support independent journalism when you subscribe now and receive Unlimited Digital Access to our website, mobile app and eNewspaper.

First Black American in charge of the Pentagon by a nearly unanimous vote of 93 to 2

First Black American in charge of the Pentagon by a nearly unanimous vote of 93 to 2

The Senate confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, shown during his Senate confirmation hearing, to be Defense secretary.

Sarah Thomas to make history as first woman to officiate Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas to make history as first woman to officiate Super Bowl

NFL official Sarah Thomas is shown before a game between Cleveland and Washington on Sept. 27. She has been selected as down judge for Super Bowl LV, which will make her the first woman to officiate in the NFL’s championship game.

Dana Point 1st U.S Whale Heritage spot

Whales flock to Dana Point, which was just named the first U.S. Whale Heritage Site 2.

Dana Point 1st U.S Whale Heritage spot

Dana Point was named the first Whale Heritage Site in the U.S.

Chloé Zhao is now the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for directing

Frances McDormand and Director/Writer Chloe Zhao on the set of NOMADLAND. Photo by Joshua James Richards. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Chloé Zhao is now the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for directing

Zhao, the first woman of Asian descent and only the second woman ever to win the directing prize at the Globes, accepted the award with a nod to the individuals who shared their personal stories with the filmmakers.

Billy Eichner leads first big-studio rom-com about gay men: ‘Only took 100 years!’

Billy Eichner leads first big-studio rom-com about gay men: ‘Only took 100 years!’

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner has been tapped to co-write, executive produce and star in Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” a love story about “two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy,” according to a description released Friday by the studio giant.

Alex Padilla sworn in as California’s first Latino U.S. senator

Alex Padilla sworn in as California’s first Latino U.S. senator

Alex Padilla of California was sworn in as California’s first Latino U.S. senator by Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he replaced.

‘Second gentleman,’ first in his role, hits the road with Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, talks with members of the press as he and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, tour "Hook Hall Helps" a COVID-19 relief effort that organizes and distributes prepared meals and care kits to local hospitality workers whose jobs have been impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions, during a visit to the organization in Washington, on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)

‘Second gentleman,’ first in his role, hits the road with Kamala Harris

A few weeks after his wife, Kamala Harris, was elected vice president, lawyer Doug Emhoff decided to embark on his own career change: He became a law school professor.

Newsletters

The Latinx Files

The Latinx Files

A newsletter dedicated to the American Latinx experience, with stories that capture the multitudes within our communities, spanning culture, sports, politics and local news.

Subscribe Here

Boiling Point

Boiling Point

Get our newsletter about climate change and the environment in California, the American West and beyond for news, exclusive reporting and ways to live more sustainably.

Subscribe Here

Today’s Headlines

Today’s Headlines

A digest of essential news, insight and analysis from L.A. Times editors.

Subscribe Here