2021 Firsts
After a tumultuous election and a shocking siege of the Capitol by his predecessor’s supporters, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a nation confronted by profound challenges. At his side was Kamala Harris, who made history as the first female vice president.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is poised to become the first out transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate for a federal post.
The Senate confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, shown during his Senate confirmation hearing, to be Defense secretary.
NFL official Sarah Thomas is shown before a game between Cleveland and Washington on Sept. 27. She has been selected as down judge for Super Bowl LV, which will make her the first woman to officiate in the NFL’s championship game.
Dana Point was named the first Whale Heritage Site in the U.S.
Zhao, the first woman of Asian descent and only the second woman ever to win the directing prize at the Globes, accepted the award with a nod to the individuals who shared their personal stories with the filmmakers.
Actor and comedian Billy Eichner has been tapped to co-write, executive produce and star in Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” a love story about “two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy,” according to a description released Friday by the studio giant.
Alex Padilla of California was sworn in as California’s first Latino U.S. senator by Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he replaced.
A few weeks after his wife, Kamala Harris, was elected vice president, lawyer Doug Emhoff decided to embark on his own career change: He became a law school professor.
