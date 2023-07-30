Chief Executive Officer

Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group

Albert Shirakian, a Los Angeles native with deep roots in the city, is a respected leader in the healthcare industry. He began his career with Blue Shield Promise Health Plan and later joined RVAMG, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become the chief executive officer. His focus is on leveraging data and advanced analytics to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system. His expertise in identifying inefficiencies and implementing data-driven solutions has positioned RVAMG as a frontrunner among privately-owned medical groups.

Under Shirakian’s guidance, RVAMG has developed unparalleled data-driven capabilities and innovative solutions to industry challenges. Committed to providing high-quality care, he also prioritizes the development of young healthcare professionals. His leadership, expertise, and dedication to innovation have propelled RVAMG to its prominent position and set the stage for future success.