LA Executive Forum and Leadership Awards Banner

Join L.A.’s Most Influential Leaders for a Day of Insights, Networking and Celebration

The L.A. Executive Forum & Leadership Awards is the premier gathering of top executives, legal leaders, and entrepreneurs on the West Coast. This exclusive event features thought-provoking panel discussions with industry leaders, high-impact networking opportunities, and a prestigious awards dinner recognizing executives who are driving innovation and success.

Connect, collaborate, and celebrate with L.A.’s most influential business decision-makers.

Past Event Photos

drive-download-20240617T181029Z-001/240613_lat_cfo_varon_panganiban_-21.jpg
1/22
The evening kicks off with an illuminating discussion panel.  (Varon Panganiban)
Forum participants discuss tech innovation and talent retention.
2/22
Forum participants discuss tech innovation and talent retention.  (Varon Panganiban)
Nikhil and Sapna Pandya
3/22
Nikhil and Sapna Pandya  (Varon Panganiban)
Teddy and Tina Low
4/22
Teddy and Tina Low  (Varon Panganiban)
Craig Levine, Frank Magnanimo, Todd Scherwin, Nicole Golob
5/22
Craig Levine, Frank Magnanimo, Todd Scherwin, Nicole Golob  (Varon Panganiban)
Yemi Adegbonmire, Rene Gilbertson
6/22
Yemi Adegbonmire, Rene Gilbertson  (Varon Panganiban)
Cristina Hwang, Asha Muldro, Gloria Lee, Ayano Ichida, Jennee Devore, Njeri Mutura
7/22
Cristina Hwang, Asha Muldro, Gloria Lee, Ayano Ichida, Jennee Devore, Njeri Mutura  (Varon Panganiban)
Richard Shepherd, Meaghan Lert, Danielle Shand, Niloofar Shepherd, Amy Chang, Wendy Packard
8/22
Richard Shepherd, Meaghan Lert, Danielle Shand, Niloofar Shepherd, Amy Chang, Wendy Packard  (Varon Panganiban)
Tony Barletta, Bill Collins
9/22
Tony Barletta, Bill Collins  (Varon Panganiban)
Kimberly Roberts, Elda Mendez-Lemus, Elisa Nethercott, Lloyd Wright, Lisa Collings, Hilary Mandel
10/22
Kimberly Roberts, Elda Mendez-Lemus, Elisa Nethercott, Lloyd Wright, Lisa Collings, Hilary Mandel  (Varon Panganiban)
Amnon Siegel, Justin Ehrlich, Dan Miller, Jim Miller
11/22
Amnon Siegel, Justin Ehrlich, Dan Miller, Jim Miller  (Varon Panganiban)
Connie Hexun
12/22
Connie Hexun  (Varon Panganiban)
Matthew Tanios, Wahid Guirguis
13/22
Matthew Tanios, Wahid Guirguis  (Varon Panganiban)
Muhammad Shahzad of Relativity Space
14/22
Muhammad Shahzad of Relativity Space  (Varon Panganiban)
Chris Lopat, Talia Stern, Robbie Tinton
15/22
Chris Lopat, Talia Stern, Robbie Tinton  (Varon Panganiban)
Catherine Rhebergen, Anubha Goel, Lorenzo Moran, Stella Chen
16/22
Catherine Rhebergen, Anubha Goel, Lorenzo Moran, Stella Chen  (Varon Panganiban)
Brian Hegarty presents an award to Michael Swartzburg.
17/22
Brian Hegarty presents an award to Michael Swartzburg.  (Varon Panganiban)
Clarissa Avendano
18/22
Clarissa Avendano  (Varon Panganiban)
Lyle Honig Mojica
19/22
Lyle Honig Mojica  (Varon Panganiban)
Evan Masyr
20/22
Evan Masyr  (Varon Panganiban)
Timothy Weerasiri
21/22
Timothy Weerasiri  (Varon Panganiban)
Lauren Robinson, Mary Miller, Anna Brown
22/22
Lauren Robinson, Mary Miller, Anna Brown  (Varon Panganiban)

Sponsorships

Inquire about sponsorships
Helya Askari, VP of Sales, helya.askari@latimes.com

Event

Inquire about Event details
contact eventinfo@latimes.com

