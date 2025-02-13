Join L.A.’s Most Influential Leaders for a Day of Insights, Networking and Celebration
The L.A. Executive Forum & Leadership Awards is the premier gathering of top executives, legal leaders, and entrepreneurs on the West Coast. This exclusive event features thought-provoking panel discussions with industry leaders, high-impact networking opportunities, and a prestigious awards dinner recognizing executives who are driving innovation and success.
Connect, collaborate, and celebrate with L.A.’s most influential business decision-makers.
Past Event Photos
The evening kicks off with an illuminating discussion panel. (Varon Panganiban)
Forum participants discuss tech innovation and talent retention. (Varon Panganiban)
Nikhil and Sapna Pandya (Varon Panganiban)
Teddy and Tina Low (Varon Panganiban)
Craig Levine, Frank Magnanimo, Todd Scherwin, Nicole Golob (Varon Panganiban)
Yemi Adegbonmire, Rene Gilbertson (Varon Panganiban)
Cristina Hwang, Asha Muldro, Gloria Lee, Ayano Ichida, Jennee Devore, Njeri Mutura (Varon Panganiban)
Richard Shepherd, Meaghan Lert, Danielle Shand, Niloofar Shepherd, Amy Chang, Wendy Packard (Varon Panganiban)
Tony Barletta, Bill Collins (Varon Panganiban)
Kimberly Roberts, Elda Mendez-Lemus, Elisa Nethercott, Lloyd Wright, Lisa Collings, Hilary Mandel (Varon Panganiban)
Amnon Siegel, Justin Ehrlich, Dan Miller, Jim Miller (Varon Panganiban)
Connie Hexun (Varon Panganiban)
Matthew Tanios, Wahid Guirguis (Varon Panganiban)
Muhammad Shahzad of Relativity Space (Varon Panganiban)
Chris Lopat, Talia Stern, Robbie Tinton (Varon Panganiban)
Catherine Rhebergen, Anubha Goel, Lorenzo Moran, Stella Chen (Varon Panganiban)
Brian Hegarty presents an award to Michael Swartzburg. (Varon Panganiban)
Clarissa Avendano (Varon Panganiban)
Lyle Honig Mojica (Varon Panganiban)
Evan Masyr (Varon Panganiban)
Timothy Weerasiri (Varon Panganiban)
Lauren Robinson, Mary Miller, Anna Brown (Varon Panganiban)
Sponsorships
Inquire about sponsorships
Helya Askari, VP of Sales, helya.askari@latimes.com
Event
Inquire about Event details
contact eventinfo@latimes.com