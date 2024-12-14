TRENDS AND UPDATES
THE 2024 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN FORUM & AWARDS
On November 14, LA Times Studios transformed Downtown Los Angeles into a hub of innovation, leadership and empowerment with the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank.
And once again, we congratulate all of this year’s distinguished honorees, finalists and nominees who were recognized for their remarkable career achievements.
The event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors.