C-Suite Trends, Updates and the CFO Forum and Leadership Awards Recap

Updates
For Relativity Space Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ellis, the secret to making a really good rocket is to speed up the time from designing the hardware to getting real test data that is used to improve and iterate.
2024’s Top Accounting and Business Advisory Firms
The 2024 CFO Forum and Leadership Awards
The fourth annual CFO Forum & Leadership Awards took place on June 13, drawing hundreds of business professionals to The Beverly Hilton. After an informative panel, the awards presentation, recognized six accomplished CFOs for their successes and accomplishments.
Education/Nonprofit
Small Private Company
Midsize Private Company
Large Private Company
Midsize Public Company
Large Public Company
CEO Visionaries
No matter the industry, the buck always stops at the desk of the chief executive officer. Tasked with making vital decisions as they relate to every facet of running a business, the CEO must possess a multitude of qualities that define a captain of industry. The visionaries listed below have all been acknowledged by peers and colleagues for their intuition, resilience and their ability to lead.