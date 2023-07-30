(Bonnie Merrick)

Chief Executive Officer

Working Wardobes

Bonni Pomush is the second-ever CEO of Working Wardrobes, assuming the role in 2021. She is a dedicated and engaging leader with a passion for serving the community. She excels in facilitating groups, making strategic decisions, and fostering a positive workplace culture. Since joining, she has significantly improved operational effectiveness and developed high-performing teams. With a master’s degree in family resources and human development, Pomush values research-based decision making.

With over 25 years of leadership experience, she has a proven track record of success, including securing substantial funds and achieving national accreditation. Despite the challenges of a fire and the pandemic, Pomush is focused on building upon the organization’s strengths and serving individuals one at a time. Under her leadership, Working Wardrobes received recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County, based on rigorous evaluations.