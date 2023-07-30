Chief Executive Officer

Stay Green Inc.

Chris Angelo became CEO of Stay Green in 2009, driving the company’s expansion into new regional markets. Stay Green strives to be a leading landscape industry player prioritizing quality, service, and sustainability. Their recognition as a top provider, ranking no. 64 in Lawn and Landscape Magazine’s Top 100 Nationwide Landscape Companies, underlines their commitment to excellence.

Stay Green leads in adopting California’s emission laws, utilizing propane lawnmowers as a cleaner alternative, and integrating innovative technologies to remain at the forefront of industry advancements. The company also places a strong emphasis on employee well-being. They believe in engaging and listening to their workforce, enabling them to provide top-notch client services. With daily application of health, wellness practices, and safety protocols, Stay Green demonstrates their caring culture and unwavering dedication to excellence.