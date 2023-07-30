Chief Executive Officer

VCI

Don Singer, a finance graduate with a passion for sales and achieving results, has built a respected reputation in the payments industry. Throughout his career at leading payments processing companies, he focused on business growth and team development. Singer values the human touch and personal interaction, understanding the significance of showing up, following up, and providing helpful support.

As CEO of VCI, a remote business, he emphasizes culture, non-work conversations and fun during team meetings. Singer’s vision of a tech company with a strong human component has driven VCI’s remarkable turnaround with a 270% growth in new business and impressive payment processing volumes. He believes that the integration of technology and human-centric values is crucial. With the imminent completion of a new payments processing platform, Singer ensures it aligns with client and partner needs while maintaining a dedicated and capable team.